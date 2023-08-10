Zacks Research Weighs in on RLI Corp.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLI in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLI. Compass Point increased their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on RLI

RLI Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RLI traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $137.31. 4,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21. RLI has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RLI by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RLI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.