Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 90.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,829,000 after acquiring an additional 883,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,124 shares of company stock worth $8,495,597. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

