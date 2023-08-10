Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PARA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. 1,438,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,898,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

