FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 443 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exelon were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 105,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 4.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 629,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 32.3% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Up 0.4 %

Exelon stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

