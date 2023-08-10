Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Berry Global Group worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.06. 182,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,546. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $5,770,595 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

