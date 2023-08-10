Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 23,233 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,233 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $25,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.30.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

