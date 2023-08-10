Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,178 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Cactus worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cactus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WHD stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

