Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,281 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,357,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 1,768,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,478,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

