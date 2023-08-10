Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,812 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.33, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

