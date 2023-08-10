Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Lowered by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Under Armour by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,281 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Under Armour by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,357,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Under Armour by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,346 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

