Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 2904215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLPX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Olaplex by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

