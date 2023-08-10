ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.13. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $109.29.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

