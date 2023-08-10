ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.
ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.13. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $109.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
