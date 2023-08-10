Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,220. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.43.
In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,037.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $31,087.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $640,065. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.
