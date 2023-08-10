Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,220. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,037.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $31,087.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $640,065. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

