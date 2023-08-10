Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 144,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 251.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

