Metis Global Partners LLC Has $975,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 246.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

