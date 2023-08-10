InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.483 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.30. 33,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,532. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.