InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.483 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.30. 33,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,532. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18.
Several research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
