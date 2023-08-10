CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $502.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth $700,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 32.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45,621 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

