Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.23.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $509.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.70.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 105.83%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forge Global will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

