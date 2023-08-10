Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Ark Restaurants has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ARKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.92. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ark Restaurants ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Saturday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ark Restaurants

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.