EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $239.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

