Baudax Bio (BXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, August 11th.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($8.94). On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.