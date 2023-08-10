Baudax Bio (BXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Friday, August 11th.
Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($8.94). On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Baudax Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Baudax Bio Company Profile
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baudax Bio
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Reasons To Love Snowflake 1 Reason to be Cautious
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The 3 Favored Machinery Stocks To Buy In August
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These 2 Clean Energy Stocks Are About To Attempt A Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.