Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Announces Earnings Results

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadre updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.45 million, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

