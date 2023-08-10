Oppenheimer Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $95.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,582. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.87, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.