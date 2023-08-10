Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

AVID stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.58. 1,997,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 630,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

