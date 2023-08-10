NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 500,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,049,000 after purchasing an additional 227,356 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,266 shares of company stock valued at $23,150,911 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.02. 2,700,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,087,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

