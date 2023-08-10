Cannell & Co. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MPC traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $147.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

