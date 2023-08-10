Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $423.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,111. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $235.69 and a 12-month high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

