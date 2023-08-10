BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 318,282 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,282 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,484,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,625,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

