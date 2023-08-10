WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $44.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.