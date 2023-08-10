WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of GSK by 23.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in GSK by 34.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

GSK stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.