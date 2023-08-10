Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Olin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after buying an additional 888,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 1,253,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after buying an additional 157,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Up 0.5 %

OLN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.82. 37,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,792. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. UBS Group lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

