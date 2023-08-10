Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,826 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.39. 90,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,440. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Company Profile



PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

