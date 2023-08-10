Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPX Technologies worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.25. 8,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,355. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $91.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

