American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of American Software worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Software by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,195,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155,638 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

American Software Trading Up 0.3 %

AMSWA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 5,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,148. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $383.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

About American Software

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.