Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 316 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Kadant worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Kadant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Kadant by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE KAI traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $212.41. 472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,852. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $229.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

