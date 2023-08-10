Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,163. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

