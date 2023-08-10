Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.69 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,746. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.