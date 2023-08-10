Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $8.45 Million Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 246,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of GitLab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,459. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

GitLab stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.45. 80,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,263. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

