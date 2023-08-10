Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,009 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.87. 11,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,413. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

