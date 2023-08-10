Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

