Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 307,773 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 9,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 559,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 56,657 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

