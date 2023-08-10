Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,575,000 after buying an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADM

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.