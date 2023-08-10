Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of EVERTEC worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,842 shares of company stock worth $901,792. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.85. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

