Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $428.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

