Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share.

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

ADM stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

