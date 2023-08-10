Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

FUSN opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

