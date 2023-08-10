Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,722 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,393 shares of company stock worth $24,223,521. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.75. 63,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.64. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

