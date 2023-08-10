Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 267.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,391 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

