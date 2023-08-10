Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

