Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.32.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

XOM opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.